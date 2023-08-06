A barn fire in northwestern Forsyth County has claimed the lives of 26 horses, according to the. Forsyth. County Fire Department.
26 horses die in north Forsyth County barn fire
Latest
-
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office launches new app to keep residents informed
-
‘Rest assured, we’re here with you,’ Sheriff Freeman shares message for students, parents ahead of first day of school
-
Update: Elderly couple killed in crash in east Forsyth
-
How Forsyth County’s School Resource Officers are preparing to keep kids safe this school year