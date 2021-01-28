6 killed after liquid nitrogen leak at Prime Pak in Gainesville, more than 130 others being treated, evaluated

Six people were killed following a liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, authorities said during a 1 p.m. press briefing.

Five were found dead and another died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Sean Couch.

Hall County Fire Services and Gainesville Fire were called out around 10:12 a.m. to a report of burns at the plant. Firefighters discovered a large number of employees who had evacuated the building.

Division Chief Zach Brackett said there was not an explosion, which he said was erroneously reported on social media.

Authorities referred to the site as Prime-Pak, which merged with Victory Processing Inc. to form Foundation Food Group.Hall County Fire Services transferred nine patients to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Three of these were Gainesville firefighters and one Hall County firefighter “for an evaluation of respiratory complaints,” Brackett said at a morning press conference.



