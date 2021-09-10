9/11 in pictures: How Forsyth remembered.

Senator Steve Gooch, left, and Sheriff Ron Freeman, center, chat with Dawn Martin, who leads the Culinary Arts program at South Forsyth High School
The dealership has hosted this event for 10 years
The showroom at Billy Howell Ford became a dining room on Friday as the dealership provided lunch to first responders
911 center employees who were working and unable to attend were not forgotten, to-go lunch boxes were provided for them
South Forsyth Culinary Arts students work the buffet line at the Billy Howell 9/11 luncheon
First responders were able to stop by Billy Howell Ford for a lunch, courtesy of the Ford dealership They have provided this luncheon as a way to remember 9/11 for the past 10 years.
Firefighters and deputies were able to stop and unwind a little during the Billy Howell Ford luncheon
Flags fill the lawn at Liberty Middle School which was constructed not long after the 9/11 terrorist attacks
Student Austin Carey plants an American flag in front of Liberty Middle School as part of the school’s annual 9/11 remembrance.
Liberty Middle Schools students all kneel down to place flags into wooden slots, covering the area in front of the school in red, white and blue to honor those lost in the 9/11 attacks twenty years ago.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden recounts the events of Sept. 11, 2001, during a ceremony held outside of the district office.
A plaque was placed in front of the red maple tree to remind onlookers of the purpose behind the natural monument. The same plaque will be placed in front of the tree planted at each of Forsyth County's schools.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden was joined by Chief Facilities Officer Matt Wark, Board of Education Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey, Vice Chair Wes McCall, ACE Principal Drew Hayes and FoCAL Director Dawn Phipps to lower a red maple tree into the ground on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Retired New York Fire Department Capt. Jason D'Avolio and about two dozen others climbed a set of stairs 110 times on Friday, Sept. 10 to celebrate the memory of Kenneth Marino, an FDNY firefighter who lost his life on 9/11.
Senator Steve Gooch, right, recognizes Fire Appartus Operator David Cody who was injured fighting a house fire.
Senator Steve Gooch, right recognizes Firefighter/EMT Patrick Francis for his actions in saving a colleague trapped in a house fire.
Senator Steve Gooch, right recognizes Firefighter/EMT Madelyn Martin for her actions in saving a colleague trapped in a house fire.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman addresses the crowd at the 20th anniversary of 9/11 rememberance event.
Lieutenant Kenny Hughes sings during the opening of the 9/11 rememberance event.
Senator Steve Gooch, right recognizes Firefighter/EMT Zak Holbrook for his actions in saving a colleague trapped in a house fire.
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution took part in a wreath laying ceremony during the 9/11 rememberance event.
Sheriff Ron Freeman, rear, left, and Fire Chief Barry Head salute as the colors are presented at the beginning of the event.
Senator Steve Gooch, right recognizes FirefighterJoel Roberts for his actions in saving a colleague trapped in a house fire.
From left: Firefighter Joel Roberts, Firefighter/EMT Madelyn Martin, Firefighter/EMT Zak Holbrook, and Firefighter/EMT Patrick Francis were honored for the rescue of their colleague, Fire Apparatus Operator David Cody, right.
Fire Chief Barry Head addresses the audience during the event.
The Forsyth County Fire Department honored the memory of 9/11; by displaying a massive American flag at Fowler Park.
The Forsyth County Fire/Sheriff's Honor Guard marches in the colors as the 9/11 rememberance event begins.
Commissioners and other officials pose with a group of firefighters recognized for their actions in saving a fellow firefighter.
The Forsyth County Fire/Sheriff's Honor Guard presents the colors as the 9/11 rememberance event begins.
The 9/11 rememberance event was held in the main pavillion at Fowler Park
Audience members stand as the colors are brought in at the beginning of the event.