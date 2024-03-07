By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Alligator chases deputy in Gainesville
An alligator charged at a Hall County Sheriff's deputy early Wednesday, March 6, 2024, off Allen Creek Road in Gainesville. (photo provided by Hall County Sheriff's Office)
An alligator charged at a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, March 6, in Gainesville off Allen Creek Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.