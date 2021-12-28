Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Cumming





Am Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old from Cumming early Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The mother of the child, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, around 150 pounds, 5'2" tall, black hair, brown eyes, and her daughter, Rachel Zecena, are believed to have been taken against their will by the father of the child, according to the alert.

The suspect is Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55, 175 pounbs, 5-feet 8 inches tall, black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, the suspect may be armed with a firearm due to a previous domestic incident. The suspect may be traveling in Parada-Olivas' vehicle which is a 2016 Black Ford Focus Georgia tag RVX9470.

Last known contact with the mother and child was between 5-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

If any contact is made, please contact Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.