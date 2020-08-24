Arkansas man dies from injuries in wreck

An Arkansas man died on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries from a wreck on Ga. 400 near Settingdown Road more than a week earlier.

Cody Taylor tried to turn left onto Settingdown Road from the northbound lane on Ga. 400 in his GMC Sierra pickup truck on Aug. 12, when a Ford F-250 coming down the southbound lane crashed into the side of his car, Georgia State Patrol SFC Curtis Bradshaw said. Taylor failed to yield when witnesses said that the southbound lane had a green light.

The GMC Sierra truck was pushed off of the road and into a ditch near the corner of the intersection, and the Ford continued down the southbound lane, spinning clockwise before hitting the side of another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound right turn lane, a Chevrolet Equinox.

After the crash, Taylor was immediately transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with serious injuries. He died at the medical center on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Bradshaw said that Taylor was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and his airbags had deployed. Officials are still unsure if Taylor had been “impaired” at the time of the wreck.

The Chevrolet Equinox was driven by Shelby Taylor, 24, of Gainesville. She was transported to North Fulton Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 60-year-old Lloyd Parker of Dawsonville, was not injured.

Bradshaw said that no charges will be filed in this wreck.