Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain

FORT BENNING — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday.



An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were at Yonah Mountain for a training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence. The injured soldiers were treated by Army personnel before being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Details about what happened have not been released.

The Army conducts training on Yonah Mountain including the Ranger School's Mountain Phase. Soldiers who train on the mountain typically will report out of Camp Merrill in the northern part of the state.