Authorities ID hiker who died at Bearden Falls in Dawson County

Authorities have identified the male hiker found Sunday who fell from Bearden Falls as Michael Joseph Gorman, 39, of Texas.
Gorman died after incurring fatal injuries from a fall at the remote hiking spot.
Officials with Dawson County Fire & EMS and multiple other agencies responded Sunday to a hiker who had fallen from Bearden Falls at 12:43 p.m., according to a DCFES press release.
Bearden Falls sits along a creek of the same name inside of the Chattahoochee National Forest and is one of the multiple falls in Dawson County.
Rescue personnel from Dawson and Forsyth counties arrived at the scene around 2:22 p.m, at which time the incident changed into a recovery. Gorman’s body was subsequently turned over to the Dawson County Coroner.
The incident appears to be accidental in nature, according to the DCFES report.
Assisting agencies included the Forsyth and Lumpkin County fire departments, the Department of Natural Resources, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Search & Rescue Task Force 6.
This article was originally posted by Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.