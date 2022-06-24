Authorities recover drowning victim at Vanns Tavern on Lake Lanier

Officials are on the scene of a drowning at Vanns Tavern Park, according to Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers.

According to Shivers, the fire department was made aware of an adult male drowning at noon on Friday, June 24. Officials began the operation in "rescue mode," as it was a witness drowning and they were "hoping to make a rescue versus a recovery."

"Sadly, that wasn't the case," Shivers said. "However, very quickly, we were able to recover a body."

Per Shivers, the recovery was made by a Forsyth County Fire Department diver, but officials from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Fire Department, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources aided in the recovery.

DNR will formally investigate this case, and the story will be updated as more details become available.

This is the third drowning in a week on Lake Lanier.

Kaiyan Ding, 29, of Atlanta, went overboard about 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, around Holiday Marina.



Sgt. Jason Roberson, with the DNR, said Ding had rented a pontoon boat with some friends and jumped in the water to retrieve a hat that had been blown overboard by the wind, which reached speeds of 20-25 mph that day. That made the water very choppy, with waves as tall as 2.5 feet.

The department ended their deep-water search Thursday, but they will continue to scan the shores with boats and a helicopter for the next couple of weeks, Roberson said.



The body of another man was recovered from Lake Lanier on Thursday, June 23, in what Gainesville Police said was an accidental drowning.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.