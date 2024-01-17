BREAKING
Bad wreck shuts down Keith Bridge Road in this area
A reported wreck on Keith Bridge Road has forced roadclosures between Jot Em Down Road and Damascus Road and officials are concernedabout potentially hazardous road conditions at the scene.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Bad wreck shuts down Keith Bridge Road in this area
Road Closed
A reported wreck on Keith Bridge Road has forced road closures between Jot Em Down Road and Damascus Road and officials are concerned about potentially hazardous road conditions at the scene.