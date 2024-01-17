Bad wreck shuts down Keith Bridge Road in this area A reported wreck on Keith Bridge Road has forced road closures between Jot Em Down Road and Damascus Road and officials are concerned about potentially hazardous road conditions at the scene. Latest Another weather advisory issued in Forsyth County 'It’s been a very busy start to 2024.' FCFD responds to two residential fires within hours NTSB: Plane hit trees, exploded on impact at Lake Lanier Islands parking lot North Forsyth home likely a total loss after fire