Ball Ground woman killed in west Forsyth County wreck

A Ball Ground woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a recent wreck in west Forsyth County.
According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies and firefighters responded to a wreck between a 2019 GMC Sierra and a 1995 Toyota Corolla at about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 3707 Canton Highway.
Carly Jo Rich, of Ball Ground, who was in the Corolla, was pronounced dead at the scene.
FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller said the Corolla was traveling west on Canton Highway approaching Post Road when a passenger asked to go to the RaceTrac, which the driver had just passed.
The driver of the Corolla reportedly “missed a driveway to turn around and conducted a three-point U-turn in the middle of Canton Highway” before being rear-ended by the Sierra, which was traveling east on Canton Highway.
The Corolla, which was occupied by five people, spun off the road and hit a ditch on the north side of Canton Highway. Two others in the car received minor injuries, and the other two occupants were uninjured.
No injuries were reported for the Sierra.
Neither driver was suspected to be impaired, and the wreck remains under investigation by the FCSO Traffic Specialist Unit.