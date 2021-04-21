Boil water advisory issued for 25 homes off Kelly Mill Road

A boil water advisory has been issued for 25 homes along Jason Lane and Jason Drive off Kelly Mill Road, officials with Cumming Utilities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory “is being issued out of an abundance of caution” after a four-inch water main suffered a break resulting in a leak along the roadway. Water was shut off to the homes, which resulted in a pressure loss on the line.

Bacteria samples have been pilled and are being sent to the city’s lab for observation.

Updates can be found at https://www.cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/.