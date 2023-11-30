Boil water advisory issued in east Forsyth County

A boil water advisory was issued for several Forsyth County roads on Thursday, Nov. 30.
In a release sent on Thursday morning, Forsyth County officials said the advisory was issued after a water main break in the Shady Grove Road area.
“Reverse calls to customers were made to notify them of this main break and the repair,” officials said in the release. “The reverse call also notified customers of the boil water advisory. Impacted customers are asked to boil water before dinking, cooking or preparing baby food once water is restored until notified that the boil water advisory has been lifted.”
Customers are advised to let water reach a full boil for one minute during the advisory period.
The following roads are impacted:
· PWA Drive
· Shadewater Drive
· Shadewater Court
· Shadewater Way
· Robbs Drive
· Cagle Drive
· Indian Knoll Road
· Turners Cove Road
· Driskell Road
· Driskell Cir
· Turner Court
· Bragg Road
· Nantuckett Cove
· Lighthouse PTE
· Collins Pointe Road
· Biscayne Drive
· Flowery Branch Road
· Breezebay Road
· Colony Drive
· Colony Court
· Breezebay Overlook
· Journeys Way
· Yacht Club Drive
· Scenic Drive
· Pointe Court
· Fields Drive
· Gentry Way
· Heard Lane
· Mountainview Trail
· Pine Ridge Cir
· Holland Drive
· Robbs Crossing Drive
· Holland Cove Road
· Hamiliton Court
· Pinnacle Pointe Drive
· Williamsberg Drive
· Shadburn Ferry Road
· Kings Point Drive
· Harbour Walk
· Bold Springs Xing
· Leeward Cove Court
· Fawn Cove Trail
· Golden Sands Drive
· Leeward Sound
· Austin Harbour Drive
· Austin Mill Drive
· Bamby Road
· Chestnut Hills Road
· Chinquapin Ln
· Mill Cove Road
· Robin Road
· Overlook Road
· Lanier Drive
· Dogwood Trail
· Timber Trail
· Serenity Pl
· Heard Road
· Pine Valley Road
· Natures Trail
· Pine Court