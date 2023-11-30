Boil water advisory issued in east Forsyth County

A boil water advisory was issued for several Forsyth County roads on Thursday, Nov. 30.

In a release sent on Thursday morning, Forsyth County officials said the advisory was issued after a water main break in the Shady Grove Road area.

“Reverse calls to customers were made to notify them of this main break and the repair,” officials said in the release. “The reverse call also notified customers of the boil water advisory. Impacted customers are asked to boil water before dinking, cooking or preparing baby food once water is restored until notified that the boil water advisory has been lifted.”

Customers are advised to let water reach a full boil for one minute during the advisory period.