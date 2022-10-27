Boil water advisory issued for subdivision in north Forsyth

Forsyth County issued a boil water advisory on Thursday, Oct. 27, for the Whisper Point Subdivision off Dahlonega Highway in north Forsyth.

According to the county, water has been shut off to customers in the subdivision due to a leaking valve. Crews are now onsite and working to restore water service to the neighborhood "as quickly as possible."

Residents in the area should boil their water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food until the boil advisory is lifted, and it should be boiled for at least minute after reaching a full boil.

The boil advisory will be in effect until notified otherwise by the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer.

Until then, residents on the following roads should follow boil advisory protocols:

Echos Cove

Hemlock Circle

Hidden Valley Lane

Meridian Pass

Mirror Lake Drive

Stafford Place

Whisper Court

Whisper Point Boulevard

4910, 4860 and 4870 Dahlonega Highway

If you are in the impacted area and have questions about the boil water advisory, call Forsyth County Water & Sewer at (770) 781-2160.

Information and updates will be posted to the county’s website regarding the cancellation of the advisory.