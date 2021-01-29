BOLO issued for mail theft suspect in Dawson County

Dawson County authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing mail from Dawson County mailboxes this week.

In a BOLO issued by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said that they have received numerous reports of mail thefts in a residential area near Wildwood Court in south Dawson County.

A suspect in the string of thefts is described in the BOLO as a white male with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and authorities say he may have been driving or riding in an older model Ford truck.