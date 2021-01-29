BOLO issued for mail theft suspect in Dawson County

Dawson County authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing mail from Dawson County mailboxes this week.
In a BOLO issued by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said that they have received numerous reports of mail thefts in a residential area near Wildwood Court in south Dawson County.
A suspect in the string of thefts is described in the BOLO as a white male with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and authorities say he may have been driving or riding in an older model Ford truck.
In a Facebook post about the thefts, authorities said that any suspect apprehended in this case could face federal felony charges for mail theft, which carries a sentence of up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
“Thieves take that risk,” the post said. “That’s a reminder you have something valuable to protect, especially when it comes to your identity.”
Anyone with information on this incident has been asked to contact Sgt. Misty Harbin with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, by calling (706) 344-3535 Ext. 20151 or by emailing mnharbin@dawsoncountysheriff.org.
