BREAKING: One dead in shooting off Pendley Road

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman has given more details on a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning.
Freeman told the Forsyth County News one gunshot victim was found inside a local business and one outside following an argument.
"Early indications are that the two gunshot victims are temporary staffing employees at this local business and have not been employed there very long," Freeman said. "They got into some kind of physical altercation, call it a physical fight, which led to both retrieving firearms. It appears they both shot each other."
Freeman said the identities of those involved have not been released and no charges have currently been filed, though interviews being conducted with witnesses could determine if charges will come.
"Our major crimes unit has about eight witnesses at our south precinct, so it's going to take a little time to get through those," he said. "There is a language barrier on a few cases, but we have translators in-house and on staff."
The living victim was taken into surgery on Wednesday, Freeman said.
UPDATE 9:11 a.m.: Officials have confirmed one fatality at a scene off Pendley Road on Wednesday morning.
According to officials on the scene, one man is dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the two got into an altercation and retrieved firearms.
FCSO PIO Stacie Miller said deputies were called at about 7:40 a.m. and were on the scene within four minutes.
"When we got here, we realized we had one person deceased and one was in critical condition," Miller said. "Preliminary investigation shows that these two individuals got into a physical altercation. Both retrieved a gun and shot each other."
This story will be updated
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Pendley Road as deputies are "currently working a scene" nearby.
In a release on Wednesday, May 17, officials said deputies are working a scene at the intersection of Oak Street East and Oak Street West just south of Pendley Road and near Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Several FCSO and Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the scene outside of an industrial business on Wednesday morning.
FCN Digitial Director Jim Dean contributed to this report.