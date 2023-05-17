BREAKING: One dead in shooting off Pendley Road

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman has given more details on a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning.

Freeman told the Forsyth County News one gunshot victim was found inside a local business and one outside following an argument.

"Early indications are that the two gunshot victims are temporary staffing employees at this local business and have not been employed there very long," Freeman said. "They got into some kind of physical altercation, call it a physical fight, which led to both retrieving firearms. It appears they both shot each other."



Freeman said the identities of those involved have not been released and no charges have currently been filed, though interviews being conducted with witnesses could determine if charges will come.

"Our major crimes unit has about eight witnesses at our south precinct, so it's going to take a little time to get through those," he said. "There is a language barrier on a few cases, but we have translators in-house and on staff."



The living victim was taken into surgery on Wednesday, Freeman said.