BREAKING: Former city councilman struck by vehicle at recycling center

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said a former city of Cumming official was struck by a vehicle at a recycling center on Saturday.

Marsh said former Cumming City Councilman Rupert Sexton was injured in the crash on Saturday after being struck by another driver while outside his vehicle at the Tolbert Street convenience center on Saturday.

Sexton was a longtime member of the council, serving from 1971 until 2015. He is a current member of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival Advisory Board.

No other details are available as of press time.

