By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
BREAKING: Former city councilman struck by vehicle at recycling center
02152023 CRASH
One person was injured in a crash at a recycling center on Tolbert Street on Saturday, Feb. 11. Photo by Julianne Black Sullivan

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said a former city of Cumming official was struck by a vehicle at a recycling center on Saturday.

Marsh said former Cumming City Councilman Rupert Sexton was injured in the crash on Saturday after being struck by another driver while outside his vehicle at the Tolbert Street convenience center on Saturday. 

Sexton was a longtime member of the council, serving from 1971 until 2015. He is a current member of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival Advisory Board. 

No other details are available as of press time.

Original story below

WEB Rupert Sexton
Rupert Sexton, who began serving on the Cumming City Council in 1971, was sworn in for another term in January 2014. - photo by File photo

One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at a recycling and solid waste center in Cumming.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said the incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Tolbert Street convenience center and involved a victim walking behind his vehicle and being struck by another driver. The victim was taken to an area trauma center in critical condition.

No charges have been filed in the incident, which remain under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Traffic Specialist Unit.

Cumming Police, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the crash. 