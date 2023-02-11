BREAKING: Former city councilman struck by vehicle at recycling center

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said a former city of Cumming official was struck by a vehicle at a recycling center on Saturday.
Marsh said former Cumming City Councilman Rupert Sexton was injured in the crash on Saturday after being struck by another driver while outside his vehicle at the Tolbert Street convenience center on Saturday.
Sexton was a longtime member of the council, serving from 1971 until 2015. He is a current member of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival Advisory Board.
No other details are available as of press time.
Original story below
One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at a recycling and solid waste center in Cumming.
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said the incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Tolbert Street convenience center and involved a victim walking behind his vehicle and being struck by another driver. The victim was taken to an area trauma center in critical condition.
No charges have been filed in the incident, which remain under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Traffic Specialist Unit.
Cumming Police, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the crash.