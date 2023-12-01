BREAKING
BREAKING: Rollover crash near Lambert High School
A rollover crash has caused traffic delays at theintersection of Windermere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road, near Lambert HighSchool.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Windermere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road. - photo by Derrick Richemond
