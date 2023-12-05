BREAKING: Truck crash snarls traffic on Ga. 400 An overturned truck blocks traffic on Ga. 400 on Monday, Oct. 4. - photo by Kelly Whitmire An overturned truck has slowed traffic on Ga. 400, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Latest Raccoon captured in Forsyth County tests positive for rabies LOOK: Rollover crash near Lambert High School causes traffic jam, minor injuries Utility truck fire forces closure of busy Forsyth County road UPDATE: Boil water advisory in east Forsyth County ends