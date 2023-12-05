BREAKING
BREAKING: Truck crash snarls traffic on Ga. 400
An overturned truck has slowed traffic on Ga. 400, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
12042023 WRECK
An overturned truck blocks traffic on Ga. 400 on Monday, Oct. 4. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
