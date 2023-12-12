Walmart closes after electrical fire Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at Walmart on Market Place Boulevard on Tuesday, Dec. 12. - photo by Kelly Whitmire A local Walmart location is closed after the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire in the deli area. Latest Separate wrecks bring traffic to a standstill on Ga. 400, south Forsyth UPDATE: Truck crash snarls traffic on Ga. 400 Raccoon captured in Forsyth County tests positive for rabies LOOK: Rollover crash near Lambert High School causes traffic jam, minor injuries