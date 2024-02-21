By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Brush fire slows traffic on Ga. 400
02212024BRUSH FIRE
Firefighters battled a brush fire on the side of Ga. 400 on Wednesday, Feb. 21. - photo by Jim Dean
A brush fire slowed traffic on Ga. 400 as crews worked to put out the flames on Wednesday, Feb. 21.