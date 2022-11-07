WATCH: Firefighters investigate west Forsyth business fire, Canton Highway reopened

UPDATE: 1 p.m.: According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Canton Highway has reopened and Heardsville Road remains closed after firefighters responded to a fire at a west Forsyth County storage business fire between the two roads on Monday morning.

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters were alerted about the fire by a passing driver at about 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 and the fire was out by around 10:50 a.m.

Shivers said there were no injuries but the building is likely a total loss.

“All the doors were closed, so it doesn’t appear that anyone was here working in their rental unit or moving things in or out, and the ownership wasn’t here either,” Shivers said.