WATCH: Firefighters investigate west Forsyth business fire, Canton Highway reopened

Fire near Hwy. 20Forsyth County firefighters work a commercial fire at a west Forsyth storage business on Monday, Nov. 7.
UPDATE: 1 p.m.: According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Canton Highway has reopened and Heardsville Road remains closed after firefighters responded to a fire at a west Forsyth County storage business fire between the two roads on Monday morning.
Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters were alerted about the fire by a passing driver at about 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 and the fire was out by around 10:50 a.m.
Shivers said there were no injuries but the building is likely a total loss.
“All the doors were closed, so it doesn’t appear that anyone was here working in their rental unit or moving things in or out, and the ownership wasn’t here either,” Shivers said.
The building contains 30 storage units, and 16 were affected by the fire, Shivers said.
The other units likely received smoke and water damage, and a separate storage building on the site was not impacted.
Shivers said five engine companies, two ladder companies, five chief officers, an ambulance and a Cherokee County Fire Department unit all responded to the incident.
“These fires are extremely manpower intensive because you have so much forceable entry that you have to do,” Shivers said. “They’re all secure, obviously, they’re rental units, so you have to force entry with saws and cut your way into each unit. Couple that with you never know what you’re encountering. Every door you cut through, you don’t know what’s facing you on the inside.”
The fire department's drone was also on the scene to collect photos and documentation and aid firefighting efforts, Shivers said.
“They have thermal cameras, so we’re able to watch that building for hot areas, especially the tin roof," Shivers said. "We’re able to see areas of the building that are still retaining heat, units that were or were not affected by the thermal cameras.”
No cause for the fire has been determined, and the incident is under investigation.
