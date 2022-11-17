Canton Highway closed after wreck involving ambulance

Shivers said the ambulance was responding to a medical call at about 6:45 a.m. before the crash.

Both Central EMS, which provides ambulance service for Forsyth County, employees and drivers of the other two vehicles – a Ford Mustang and Dodge pickup truck – were injured in the crash.

“Both the medic and the EMT on [the ambulance] were injured,” Shivers said. “The driver of [the ambulance] is in critical condition and was transported to North Fulton trauma center. The paramedic is in stable condition but injured nonetheless.”



Shivers said one of the other drivers was taken from the scene in an air ambulance and the other was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Multiple extractions of victims from vehicles were needed, according to firefighters on the scene.



The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated



FCN Digital Director Jim Dean contributed to this report.