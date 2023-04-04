Couple displaced, loses pet in recent fire

Shivers said the couple had been in the home’s basement with a candle or incense burning and left it unattended when they went upstairs to make dinner.

“At some point after leaving the basement, they smelled smoke and realized the basement was on fire and were able to evacuate the house,” Shivers said.

Shivers said the home was “not a total loss because most of the fire damage was confined to the basement,” though there is smoke and water damage due to the fire and response. The home’s occupants have found accommodations after the fire, Shivers said.