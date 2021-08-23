CPD: Fraudsters using police department’s information in scams

Officials with the Cumming Police Department are warning the public that fraudsters are using the agency’s information, including phone numbers and employees’ names in scams.

In a post on Facebook, CPD officials said, after receiving calls and complaints, the department does not reach out via phone call or email to solicit donations, ask for personal information or to ask for money to “take care of a warrant.”

Anyone with questions after being contacted by someone claiming to be with the department should call its office at 770-781-2000.