Cumming Police asking for help tracking down the driver they say hit a pedestrian and fled the scene

The Cumming Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find information on a hit-and-run driver.

According to information from the CPD, a Be On the Lookout Order - or BOLO - was issued for the driver of a sedan involved with a pedestrian-involved hit and run at the intersection of Main Street and E. Courthouse Square in downtown Cumming.

The driver was in a silver-colored sedan that police say struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk and left the scene of the accident.

CPD Chief David Marsh said the victim was not seriously injured in the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Burns with the police department at 770-781-2000.