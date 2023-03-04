By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cumming Police asking for help tracking down the driver they say hit a pedestrian and fled the scene
Cumming hit and run BOLO
Cumming Police Department officials are looking for information on a gray sedan that was involved in a recent hit and run involving a pedestrian in downtown Cumming. Photo courtesy of Cumming PD

The Cumming Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find information on a hit-and-run driver.

According to information from the CPD, a Be On the Lookout Order  - or BOLO - was issued for the driver of a sedan involved with a pedestrian-involved hit and run at the intersection of Main Street and E. Courthouse Square in downtown Cumming.

The driver was in a silver-colored sedan that police say struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk and left the scene of the accident.

CPD Chief David Marsh said the victim was not seriously injured in the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Burns with the police department at 770-781-2000.