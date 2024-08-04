By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cumming Police Chief completes FBI command course in Virginia
08042024GIRVAN
Cumming Police Chief P.J. Girvan recently completed the FBI National Command Course at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Photo courtesy of Cumming Police Dept.
Cumming Police Chief P.J. Girvan will bring some federal training to the city.