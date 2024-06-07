Cumming Police Department earns prestigious leadership award The Cumming Police Department command staff with FBI-LEEDA representative Chad Read and the Cumming City Council. Photo courtesy of the City of Cumming. The Cumming Police Department received a leadership award from a national non-profit organization dedicated to advanced training for law enforcement agencies. Latest Firefighters respond to commercial fire in south Forsyth County Two Forsyth County firefighters injured during fire at lakefront house FCSO issues BOLO alert for runaway teen Update: Sheriff's Office announces teen found safe after issuing BOLO alert