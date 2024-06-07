By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cumming Police Department earns prestigious leadership award
The Cumming Police Department command staff with FBI-LEEDA representative Chad Read and the Cumming City Council. Photo courtesy of the City of Cumming.
The Cumming Police Department received a leadership award from a national non-profit organization dedicated to advanced training for law enforcement agencies.