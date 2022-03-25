Cumming Police offering presentation on what to do during an active shooter

The Cumming Police Department will host an event to help members of the community reactive during active shooter situations.

On Tuesday, March 29, the CPD will host the Citizen Response to Active Shooter Environment at 6 p.m., at the Cumming Police Department building at 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

“This class is designed to help you better understand an active shooter environment and ways to survive should you find yourself in the midst of one,” CPD Chief David Marsh said in a statement. “This presentation is free and open to anyone but please be mindful some of the subject matter is designed for adults and would not be a great environment for anyone under 13.”

Marsh previously hosted a similar program in December, where he went through shooting scenarios and gave attendees advice on how to best respond to those incidents.

“Most people are going to kind of conform to what the folks around them are doing, which is why it’s so important for you to be able to make a strong decision about the best way to maybe to get out or the best decision to make, that other people will then follow you and they can start becoming part of the solution instead of part of the problem,” Marsh said during December’s presentation.