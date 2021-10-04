Cumming Police responding to wreck in downtown involving Forsyth County Fire Department SUV

(UPDATE 3:45 p.m.): According to Forsyth County Fire Department officials, Tuesday's wreck involved an adult male driver of a sedan and a fire inspector with the Forsyth County Fire Marshal's Office.

The driver of the sedan received minor injuries and was reportedly in stable condition. He was transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth, and there were no injuries reported for the fire inspector.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the Cumming Police Department is investigating the wreck.