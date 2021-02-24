Cumming Police working fatal wreck on Castleberry Road

Officers with the Cumming Police Department are currently working a fatal crash on Castleberry Road after a pedestrian was hit in the roadway, according to Chief David Marsh.
According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, the road is closed between Hutchinson Road and Tolbert Street. The road closed around 6:30 p.m. and is expected to be closed for two to three hours.
The incident is the second pedestrian fatality within the city this month.
On Feb. 5, pedestrian Leonard Gerald Smith, 58, of Varnville, South Carolina was killed in a wreck on Canton Highway
This story will be updated.