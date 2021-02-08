Pedestrian hit, killed on Canton Highway identified

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol have confirmed the identity of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Canton Highway on Friday, Feb. 5.

Georgia State Patrol SFC Curtis Bradshaw identified the victim as Leonard Gerald Smith, 58, of Varnville, South Carolina, who “darted across [Hwy.] 20 from the east sidewalk and was struck by an SUV driven by a local woman.”

“The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the area of the crash was in an area that was not lit by street lights or any other lights,” Bradshaw said.

After the initial accident, “the pedestrian was run over by multiple other vehicles,” Bradshaw said.

He said troopers investigating the crash “suspect the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash” and the driver was not. No charges are expected to be filed.

The accident snarled traffic in the area for hours on Friday night as the highway was closed between Almon C. Hill Drive and North Corners Parkway while officers with the GSP, Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.



