Dawson County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged social media threat against DCHS students

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has been notified about a social media threat towards students at Dawson County High School, according to a Wednesday afternoon news alert from the agency.
DCSO received the information from an out-of-state source, according to DCSO’s Facebook post.
The threat was posted to a social media site that’s been promoted as a way to communicate with others anonymously. The sheriff’s office worked with school officials to identify listed students, “including the reported suspect,” DCSO’s post stated.
While an initial inquiry into the report showed no validity to the threat, DCSO’s investigation continues. Students named in the post and their parents are being notified and interviewed as part of the agency’s investigation.
“Although there is no credible evidence at this point to substantiate the claim, investigators continue to dig into the threatening post,” DCSO stated. “We encourage anyone with any knowledge or information pertaining to this incident (or any others), to immediately report to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.”
DCN has reached out to DCSO and Dawson County Schools for comment. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.