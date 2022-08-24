Dawson County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged social media threat against DCHS students

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has been notified about a social media threat towards students at Dawson County High School, according to a Wednesday afternoon news alert from the agency.

DCSO received the information from an out-of-state source, according to DCSO’s Facebook post.

The threat was posted to a social media site that’s been promoted as a way to communicate with others anonymously. The sheriff’s office worked with school officials to identify listed students, “including the reported suspect,” DCSO’s post stated.



