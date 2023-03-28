Denmark High student arrested for having knife on campus

A Denmark High School student was arrested on Tuesday, March 28 after bringing a knife to school, officials said.
In an email to parents, Denmark Principal Kim Oliver said the student was arrested for having a knife in their backpack. A rumor had spread that the student had a firearm.
“I am writing to inform you that earlier today a student on our campus was arrested for having a knife in his backpack,” Oliver said in the email. “The charge associated with this arrest is ‘weapons on a school campus.’ Because of the wording of the charge, a rumor is circulating in our community that the student had a gun. This is not true. We did not have a gun on our campus."
“We also worked with local law enforcement on the investigation and determined that the student had no access to additional weapons,” Oliver stated.
Officials with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the knife was found during an administrative search and is not connected with the arrest of a West Forsyth High School student on Tuesday for allegedly posting shooting threats on social media.