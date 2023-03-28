Denmark High student arrested for having knife on campus

A Denmark High School student was arrested on Tuesday, March 28 after bringing a knife to school, officials said.

In an email to parents, Denmark Principal Kim Oliver said the student was arrested for having a knife in their backpack. A rumor had spread that the student had a firearm.

“I am writing to inform you that earlier today a student on our campus was arrested for having a knife in his backpack,” Oliver said in the email. “The charge associated with this arrest is ‘weapons on a school campus.’ Because of the wording of the charge, a rumor is circulating in our community that the student had a gun. This is not true. We did not have a gun on our campus."



