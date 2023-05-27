Digital ID option valid at select TSA security checkpoints, not on roads

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has recently launched an option for Georgians to add a valid Georgia driver’s license and ID to their Apple Wallet, for use at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

According to a press release by the Georgia DDS, adding an ID to an Apple Wallet will allow residents to securely present their digital driver’s license and ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch at select TSA checkpoints, including those at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia recognizes the value of finding new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of emerging trends,” Governor Brian Kemp said in the release. “I want to thank our great team at DDS for working with their partners in the private sector, as well as the TSA, to make this exciting new service possible. I look forward to this option being widely available for hardworking Georgians and visitors alike.”

The digital ID option will only be valid at participating TSA locations, the release added, and not for traffic stops or other uses. Georgians will still be asked for their physical driver's license if pulled over by law enforcement.

“DPS is excited that the Department of Driver’s Services has adopted a digital driver’s license for travel by air, but a physical license must be available for travel by roadway,” Colonel Christopher Wright said in the release. “The Official Code of Georgia, 40-5-29 dictates ‘a. Every licensee shall have his or her driver’s license in his or her immediate possession at all times when operating a motor vehicle.’ and ‘b. 1. When records of the department indicate that a license has been issued in an electronic format, a law enforcement officer may demand such display be made by physical format.”

Georgia is the largest state to provide their residents to present their driver’s license or ID without needing to take out their physical card, the release said.