UPDATE: Body of paddle-boarder at West Bank Park found, identified

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have found and identified a man who drowned at West Bank Park on Friday afternoon.

Mark McKinnon, a spokesman with the DNR's law enforcement division, said the body of Jeffrey McElfresh, 55, of Louisville, KY was located by Hall County Fire Department divers. McElfresh was reportedly paddleboarding without a lifejacket before he went under.

"He had a pool noodle with him, and the pool noodle began to float away," McKinnon said in a statment. "He attempted to retrieve it, became tired and went under. He reappeared shortly after, went under a second time, and never resurfaced.

Forsyth County Fire Department officials said the body was recovered at about 5:25 p.m., about an hour after the original call came in.

Officials from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Forsyth County Fire Department, Gwinnett County Fire Department, Hall County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the incident.



Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Buford Dam Road has reopened and the incident in under investigation.