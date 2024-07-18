The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a vehicle that reportedly struck a juvenile on a bicycle outside of a local library. Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver can contact the FCSO Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-781-2222 Ext. 8535.
Do you recognize this vehicle? Investigators say it hit a child on a bike and took off
