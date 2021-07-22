Duncan proposes tax credit to raise money for law enforcement

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan called on the General Assembly on Thursday to create a $250 million state tax credit aimed at reducing crime statewide.

The Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act will be the cornerstone of Duncan’s 2022 legislative agenda.

Duncan was the third Republican state leader to announce an anti-crime initiative this week.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp told members of a state House committee he will include anti-crime measures on the agenda of the special legislative session he will call this fall primarily for the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and legislative district lines to account for population shifts in the 2020 U.S. Census.



