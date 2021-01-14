Family displaced after West Forsyth fire

A fire on Tuesday displaced a west Forsyth County family, though Forsyth County Fire Department officials said the home should be rebuildable despite the damage.

According to Division Chief Jason Shivers, the fire department responded to a call at 3905 Graystone Preserve Place, just off Drew Campground Road, at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Shivers said no one was in the house during the fire, except two dogs, one of which did not survive and one that went to a local veterinarian. There were no other injuries.

He said there is significant fire damage to the basement and living room and other areas were damaged by water and smoke but the house should be salvageable with an “extensive rebuild.”

Crews were on the scene for about three hours, and the incident remains under investigation.