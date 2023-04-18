Family displaced, grill leads to deck fire in two recent house fires

Forsyth County Firefighters recently responded to a pair of house fires on back-to-back days.

Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers said the first and most significant of the two fires happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at a home on Autumn Hills Drive in northwest Forsyth County.

Shivers said the fire began as “an upstairs fire in a bedroom” and heavily damaged the home, displacing the family who lives there.

“The home did sustain heavy damage, heavy fire damage to the upstairs and the attic, and the fire broke through the roof in several places,” Shivers said.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire and were largely uninjured, other than one occupant having minor first-degree burns.

Shivers said the home may be repairable. The fire is under investigation.