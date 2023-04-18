Family displaced, grill leads to deck fire in two recent house fires

Forsyth County Firefighters recently responded to a pair of house fires on back-to-back days.
Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers said the first and most significant of the two fires happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at a home on Autumn Hills Drive in northwest Forsyth County.
Shivers said the fire began as “an upstairs fire in a bedroom” and heavily damaged the home, displacing the family who lives there.
“The home did sustain heavy damage, heavy fire damage to the upstairs and the attic, and the fire broke through the roof in several places,” Shivers said.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire and were largely uninjured, other than one occupant having minor first-degree burns.
Shivers said the home may be repairable. The fire is under investigation.
The second fire occurred at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at a home on Kettering Lane in south Forsyth County, where a family’s back deck caught fire after heat from a ceramic grill ignited a box of wood or charcoal used for the grill.
“It burned part of the deck, charred the back edge of the house and melted a television that was hanging on the deck above it, and it burned some outdoor patio furniture,” Shivers said.
Shivers said two occupants of the home suffered minor burns on their hands after attempting to put the fire out and said the damage could have been worse if it was not caught in time.
“One of the occupants happened to walk past the back windows of the home and looked out and saw the back patio furniture on fire,” Shivers said. “Had they not paid attention or if they’d gone for a walk or for some reason not seen this when they did, the fire very quickly would have worked its way into the eaves of the home and the inside.”
The family was not displaced by the fire.