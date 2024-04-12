By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCFD getting first of its kind fire boat, new trucks
04122024FIRE TRUCKS
The Forsyth County Fire Department is expected to get several new fire trucks in 2024. Photo courtesy of Pierce Manufacturing
The Forsyth County Fire Department is making some upgrades to its equipment, including the first fire boat to be stationed on Lake Lanier.