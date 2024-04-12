FCFD getting first of its kind fire boat, new trucks The Forsyth County Fire Department is expected to get several new fire trucks in 2024. Photo courtesy of Pierce Manufacturing The Forsyth County Fire Department is making some upgrades to its equipment, including the first fire boat to be stationed on Lake Lanier. Latest ‘Making the roads safer,’ drivers arrested, ticketed in recent checkpoints Here’s how local middle schoolers can learn firefighting, EMS skills Sign at Wells Fargo bank burned in grass fire Browns Bridge Church has ‘unexpected’ Easter morning after smoke scare