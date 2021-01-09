FCSO corporal resigns amid investigation that found he shared sensitive information with woman

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office corporal resigned his position in October amid an internal investigation that found he had shared sensitive information with a woman he was in contact with.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Michael Christian resigned from his position in October before the investigation could be finished.

“Mr. Christian made the decision to resign prior to the completion [of the] investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement. “However, when someone acts as this former employee did, they lose their right to work alongside those Deputies and employees who serve with such distinction and heroism daily. The Sheriff has made it expressly clear that unethical, illegal or immoral acts will lead to termination from this agency, every employee has heard this directly from the Sheriff.”

In the statement, Sheriff Ron Freeman said, “There is no room for this type of conduct here, and the men and women of FCSO, as well as our citizens of Forsyth County, deserve better.”

The internal investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) for review and to determine the status of Christian’s certification.

Per the report, around Oct. 16, Allison Densmore, director of the office of professional standards, requested Inv. Martin Kautz open an investigation “concerning an alleged relationship” that Cpl. Michael E. Christian and a female victim of a previous investigation Christian conducted.

Since he had resigned before the investigation was concluded, Christian was not interviewed during the internal affairs investigation.

The investigation found that violations of oath of office, divulging confidential information, agency correspondence, unauthorized persons in vehicles, neglect of duty and conduct unbecoming of an officer on or off duty were sustained.

After searching Christian’s county email, investigators found he had an email for the victim and had “sent numerous items that contained sensitive information” to the victim.

The investigation found 26 emails containing sensitive information sent by Christian between May 2019 and September 2020, including several where Christian noted he was not supposed to share the information.

“A review of all the emails showed that Cpl. Christian forwarded many of the emails to [the woman] within minutes of receipt,” the report said. “[She] did not reply to most messages and never requested the email from Cpl. Christian.”

Story continues below.