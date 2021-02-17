FCSO deputy injured in motorcycle accident

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle accident on Wednesday afternoon.
According to FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller, the accidented happened near the intersection of Brannon Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard and the deputy was taken to a local hospital “with minor injuries.”
Miller said the deputy was on a motorcycle and attempting to make a traffic stop near intersection before the wreck.
The Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.
This story will be updated.