FCSO deputy injured in motorcycle accident
A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle accident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller, the accidented happened near the intersection of Brannon Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard and the deputy was taken to a local hospital “with minor injuries.”

Miller said the deputy was on a motorcycle and attempting to make a traffic stop near intersection before the wreck.

The Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.

This story will be updated.