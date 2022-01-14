FCSO investigating fatal wreck on Buford Dam Road

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck on Buford Dam Road that occurred early Friday morning.
According to an FCSO news release, Randall Mize, 49, of Sugar Hill, died at North Fulton Hospital on Friday, Jan. 14 after a wreck on Buford Dam Road near Rockport Drive.
Per the release, at about 2:12 a.m. on Friday, a deputy attempted to pull over Mize’s vehicle after seeing it “failing to maintain its lane several times on Buford Dam Road.”
Mize reportedly attempted to flee the stop “at a high-rate speed prior to crashing near Rockport Drive.”
The release said driver intoxication is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.