FCSO investigating fatal wreck on Canton Highway

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck involving a vehicle and motorcycle that occurred on Thursday night.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office and Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a wreck on Canton Highway at the entrance of Green Corners Shopping Plaza just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, and Andrew Perillo, 31, of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release said Perillo’s motorcycle, a 2021 Harley Davidson Softail, was traveling east on Hwy. 20 after stopping at a red light on Bethelview Road before a 2004 GMC Canyon, driven by a 16-year-old from Cumming, traveling west on Canton Highway attempted to turn left into the shopping plaza and struck the motorcycle.
The teen was not injured in the crash, and the wreck is under investigation by the FCSO Traffic Specialist Unit.