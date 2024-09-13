The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Forsyth County woman. She was last seen wearing a blue trench coat, yellow shirt and khakis. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087.
FCSO searching for missing 74-year-old woman
Latest
-
New fire station will better serve Lake Lanier area, Forsyth County Fire officials say
-
Woman killed in crash on Ga. 400 in north Forsyth
-
Your Action Plan: How to report school threats and protect your community
-
The autism community now has more support from the Cumming Police Department thanks to this new program