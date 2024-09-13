By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCSO searching for missing 74-year-old woman
Socorro Medrano-Rodriguez
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Forsyth County woman. She was last seen wearing a blue trench coat, yellow shirt and khakis. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087.