Heavy traffic is being reported along Ga. 400 northbound in North Forsyth as the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching a for a suspect involved in a reported assault.

According to a Facebook post by FCSO officials, there is a heavy police presence on Hwy. 306 at Martin Road "in reference to a white male, black t-shirt and tan pants who fled the scene of an assault."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FCSO Dispatch Center at 770-781-3087.