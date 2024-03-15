By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Fire destroys home in north Forsyth County
A home on Phillips Creek Drive in north Forsyth was declared a total loss after a fire on Tuesday, March 14. Photo submitted by Cody Vaughan
Two residents were recently displaced after a recent house fire in north Forsyth County.