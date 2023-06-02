Fire destroys house in west Forsyth neighborhood The Forsyth County Fire Department said the aftermath of this week’s fire has left this house unsafe for investigators to look inside for the cause of the blaze. - photo by Michelle Hall A couple has been displaced and a home is believed to be a total loss after a fire in a west Forsyth County subdivision. Latest How many DUIs, speeding tickets were given over Memorial Day weekend Digital ID option valid at select TSA security checkpoints, not on roads Recent arrest in “Baby India case” renews interest in Safe Haven Law Some basketball games will not return to this rec center following fight