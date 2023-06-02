By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Fire destroys house in west Forsyth neighborhood
Polo house fire
The Forsyth County Fire Department said the aftermath of this week’s fire has left this house unsafe for investigators to look inside for the cause of the blaze. - photo by Michelle Hall
A couple has been displaced and a home is believed to be a total loss after a fire in a west Forsyth County subdivision.