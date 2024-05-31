Firefighters respond to commercial fire in south Forsyth County Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in an industrial building in south Forsyth on Friday, May 31. Photo courtesy of FCFD Forsyth County firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at an industrial building in south Forsyth County, according to fire department officials Latest Two Forsyth County firefighters injured during fire at lakefront house FCSO issues BOLO alert for runaway teen Update: Sheriff's Office announces teen found safe after issuing BOLO alert Update: Browns Bridge Road back open after multi-vehicle wreck